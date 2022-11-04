Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 388,468 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.