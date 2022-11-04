Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 404,003 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 404,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 58.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PayPal by 73.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.0% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 268,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 22,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $231.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.