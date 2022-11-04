Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 53,952 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ecolab

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.