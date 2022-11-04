Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $3.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $45.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.