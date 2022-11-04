Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 98.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,838,653 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 557,674 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 789,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 772,782 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 67,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6,748.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.