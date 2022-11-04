Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($2.89) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.08) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($2.89) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.46) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.75).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 150.74 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.74. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

