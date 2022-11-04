Barclays Trims PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Target Price to $47.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTCT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of PTCT opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

