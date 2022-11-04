Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,861,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $75.73 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

