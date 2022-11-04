BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $169.43

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $169.43, but opened at $176.75. BeiGene shares last traded at $179.03, with a volume of 423 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in BeiGene by 13.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BeiGene by 11.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 26.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

