BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 239.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.