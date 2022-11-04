Benchmark Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $86.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

CRUS opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

