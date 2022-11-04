Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,259 shares of company stock worth $18,853,211. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

