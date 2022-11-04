BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.11 million, a P/E ratio of -154.34, a P/E/G ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 139,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

