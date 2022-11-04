BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.43.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.11 million, a P/E ratio of -154.34, a P/E/G ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.
BJ's Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
