BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $2,110,200.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

