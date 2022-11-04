Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stake Lowered by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,686 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 614,279 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 414,588 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

