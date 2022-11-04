Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

BNL opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.18. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

