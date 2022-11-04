Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $421.58

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $285.93 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

