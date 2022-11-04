Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $30.14

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. ATI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 694.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $922,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

