Brokerages Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target at $28.78

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $3.69 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

