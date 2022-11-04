Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $159.72

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $98.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

