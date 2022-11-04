Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $225.40

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.40.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $219.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

