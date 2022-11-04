Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $89.80

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Citrix Systems Price Performance
Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citrix Systems
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.