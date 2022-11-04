Brokerages Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target at $89.80

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 326.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

