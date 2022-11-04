Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $60.60

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Galapagos from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($60.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 32.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 20.0% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

