Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $83.21

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get JD.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in JD.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.