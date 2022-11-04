Brokerages Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target at $55.33

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

MONRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Moncler from €62.00 ($62.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moncler from €59.50 ($59.50) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Moncler from €57.00 ($57.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Moncler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $44.65 on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

