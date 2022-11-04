Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $217.57

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

