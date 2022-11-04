Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $217.57

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.57.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.