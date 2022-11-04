Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,429.20

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,429.20 ($16.52).

Several brokerages have commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($15.84) to GBX 1,310 ($15.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($17.92) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($15.96) to GBX 1,040 ($12.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($20.31) to GBX 1,616 ($18.68) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,099 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £76,930 ($88,946.70).

St. James’s Place Trading Down 1.7 %

About St. James’s Place

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,049.50 ($12.13) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,056.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,543.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 904.60 ($10.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($20.15).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

