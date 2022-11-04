Brokers Offer Predictions for ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of MT opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

