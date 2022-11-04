Brokers Offer Predictions for onsemi’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.88. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

