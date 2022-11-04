Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BG opened at $98.73 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

