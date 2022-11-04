C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down to $97.84

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.84, but opened at $90.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 36,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

