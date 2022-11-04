CACI International Inc to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for CACI International in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s FY2025 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $301.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.89 and its 200 day moving average is $277.23.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

