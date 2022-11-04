CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.06.

CAE Stock Up 0.1 %

CAE opened at C$24.26 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$20.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 80.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.