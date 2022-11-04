Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $87.85

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.85, but opened at $84.33. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 28 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $586.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

