Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CS opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.75.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

