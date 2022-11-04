Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

