Capricorn Energy’s (CRNCY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.83) to GBX 255 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 250 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.25.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.