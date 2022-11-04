Cathal G. Phelan Sells 10,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.26. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64.

Get Impinj alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.