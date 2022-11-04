CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion.

