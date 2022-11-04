CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Gap Down to $172.58

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.58, but opened at $162.50. CDW shares last traded at $169.98, with a volume of 1,473 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.
CDW Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.22.
CDW Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.
Institutional Trading of CDW
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.