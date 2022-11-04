CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Gap Down to $172.58

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.58, but opened at $162.50. CDW shares last traded at $169.98, with a volume of 1,473 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.22.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

