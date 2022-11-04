Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 237,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,406,010 shares.The stock last traded at $19.95 and had previously closed at $20.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

