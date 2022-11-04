Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CERE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,347. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

