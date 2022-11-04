Chardan Capital Lowers Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target to $5.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXLA. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Axcella Health Stock Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcella Health

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 3,658,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcella Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 43.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

