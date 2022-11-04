Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $245.00 at Benchmark

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.92.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $232.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

