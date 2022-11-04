Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 18.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $344.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $706.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.