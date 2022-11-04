Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $344.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $706.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

