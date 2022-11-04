Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $36.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of CAKE opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 655,401 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

