Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Chegg by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 21,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chegg by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 123,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHGG opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

