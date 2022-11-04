China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

