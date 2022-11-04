China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Raised to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pacific Insurance (Group) (CHPXF)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.