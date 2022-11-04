Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CINF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -269.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

